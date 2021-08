Premier League Leicester vs Wolves 8/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Leicester are coming off yet another disastrous finish to the season, as they managed to somehow let a Champions League ticket slip from their hands again. They were quite active in the transfer window this season and they will be looking to do better this season. They will start with a home match against Wolves, who had a mediocre season and they also made some big changes in their roster.