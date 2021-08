Sean Dyche is keen for Burnley to add to the signings they have already made this summer.The Clarets boss, who so far has seen two new recruits join his squad since the end of last season in defender Nathan Collins and goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey says the club are looking at wide attacking players.Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday ahead of his side opening their Premier League campaign by hosting Brighton on Saturday, Dyche said: “The recruitment side has been a challenge, always is. That’s something I’m used to.“(There are) ongoing hopes that we can recruit in the...