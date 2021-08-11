Cancel
Packwaukee, WI

Helen Nelson

hngnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePackwaukee, WI - Helen Roberta Nelson, age 82 of Packwaukee (formerly of Poynette) passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home. Helen was born in Reedsburg on July 31, 1939 to Erwin and Irma (Mutch) Lichte. She graduated from Madison East High School and furthered her education at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA. Helen married David Nelson at St. John's Lutheran Church in Madison on September 12, 1959 and from that union they were blessed with three children.

www.hngnews.com

