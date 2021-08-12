Cancel
College Station, TX

Aaliyah Wilson signs contract with ACS Sepsi-SIC

KBTX.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball All-American Aaliyah Wilson signed a contract with Romanian professional team ACS Sepsi-SIC on Tuesday. The Sfântu Gheorghe based club has won five of the last six Romanian League titles and made an appearance in its first ever EuroCup Quarterfinals last season. Sepsi-SIC will participate in the 2021-22 EuroCup Qualifier Tournament, which takes place Sept. 20-24. If the team places in the top three of the qualifier tournament, it will be able to compete in the 2020-21 EuroCup regular season.

www.kbtx.com

