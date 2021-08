Q: Should I stage my home for sale? How do I know what to leave behind for staging? Corinne B., Milton. A: Most realtors will advise you on whether your home should be staged, which is typically done to define areas and allow potential buyers to envision themselves in your home. We often work with realtors, packing up what is not needed for staging, i.e. personal items, knickknacks, sometimes rugs to showcase the beautiful hardwood floors. In many cases, new buyers may want to buy the furniture in the home.