Today in 1976, the “Spirit” album by John Denver was certified gold. Today in 1977, the day after Elvis Presley’s death, President Jimmy Carter issued the following statement, “Elvis Presley’s death deprives our country of a part of itself. He was unique and irreplaceable. More than twenty years ago, he burst upon the scene with an impact that was unprecedented and will probably never be equaled. His music and his personality, fusing the styles of white country and black rhythm and blues, permanently changed the face of American popular culture. His following was immense and he was a symbol to people the world over, of the vitality, rebelliousness and good humor of his country.”