Obscure rule pushes Crawdads past Rome by 8-7 final

From the Keegan: Injury disaster struck Arizona and Kole Calhoun again in the second inning. He drew a leadoff walk to get on base. Pavin laced a double down the left field line. Immediately I knew that Calhoun was going to get on his horse to find a way to get to third base, and I could not help but cringe before he rounded second base. Knowing how hard he runs I feared the potential that he would potentially re-injure either his knee or hamstring, both of which he has had surgery on this season. Once he got between second and third base he began to hobble, slid into third safely, and pounded his fist on the bag in pain and frustration while still on the ground. He walked off of the field under his own power, but it is yet another left hamstring injury as the team would later confirm.