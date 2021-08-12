Willy Wonka-Themed Hotel Room With Lickable Wallpaper & Chocolate Baths

If you read Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as a child, it no doubt opened up a world of make believe where kids just like you could win a golden ticket to a place where all your candy-coated dreams could achieve their sugary zenith — the Wonka Chocolate Factory. Or, if you weren't much of a reader, you've probably seen "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" with a cunning Gene Wilder as the inimitable Willy Wonka. Of course, Dahl himself had quite the imagination, and as it turns out, a sweet opportunity early in life gave him the inspiration for one of his most beloved books. That glorious opportunity was being a bona fide chocolate tester.