Willy Wonka-Themed Hotel Room With Lickable Wallpaper & Chocolate Baths
This hotel room might sound like "a world of pure imagination", but I can assure you, it is real life. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the most beloved movies of all time. Believe it or not, the movie is celebrating its 50th anniversary! Can you believe it's been 50 years since we saw Charlie win the golden ticket and make his way to the chocolate factory that every kid dreamed of visiting?103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0