Read To Sydney "Literacy On the Move"

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont are seeking local businesses and community events to host their “Literacy On The Move” Popup Library events. Every week, the Read to Sydney Bookmobile will be set up at a predetermined Popup Library location to provide children a place to meet and read with Toby the Therapy dog, make craft projects and take a free book home with them. Children must be accompanied by a parent or other adult guardian to participate.

Memphis, TNchoose901.com

Memphis Athletic Ministries: Part-Time Literacy Coach

Position Summary Literacy Coaches will work with small groups of elementary and/or middle school aged students under the supervision of the MAM Academics Director and Neighborhood Director. Literacy Coaches will also receive oversight and instruction from Youth Coordinators to maximize impact in the classroom. Literacy Coaches will build relationships with MAM youth through literacy instruction to increase knowledge and passion for reading. Literacy Coaches will be responsible for creating a positive classroom environment that promotes learning and respect among all students. Literacy Coaches will be the primary face of the literacy program at a site and play a role in helping students find their identity in Christ and purpose in the community.
Festivalsjpl.org

International Literacy Day

International Literacy Day, celebrated every September 8, was created in 1966 by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The aim of this day is to bring attention to the importance of literacy to the flourishing and wellbeing of individuals, communities, and societies worldwide. Over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted educational and philanthropic efforts to teach reading, which has hindered many worldwide in developing further skills which could contribute to the lives of their communities. The theme of International Literacy Day 2021 is: “Literacy for a human-centered recovery: Narrowing the digital divide.”
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

ESL tutors needed for Cape Fear Literacy Council

WILMINGTON — The Cape Fear Literacy Council (CFLC) is asking for volunteers to teach free literacy instruction to adults. Tutors are needed for the English as a Second Language (ESL) Program, which has 102 active students enrolled in small group classes and one-on-one pairs. CFLC’s ESL students represent over 35 countries and languages.
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Macy's And Reading Is Fundamental Announce Charitable Round-up And Teacher Recognition To Support Children's Literacy This Back To School Season

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of students and teachers heading back to school, Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) and Macy's today announced a new campaign to promote student literacy across the country through in-store round-up and online donations, in addition to special recognition for stand-out educators.
Makeuptemptalia.com

A Summer Fun with Sydney Grace

Here’s another set of summery color combinations featuring Sydney Grace single eyeshadows!. What kind of colors do you reach for most during the summer? I feel like there’s a lot of warmer neutrals–bronzy, coppery, and gold–and then on the more intense spectrum, brighter pops of color. Feeling inspired? Share your...
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Meet the Librarians: Literacy Unlimited Coordinator Elyse Brown

Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of Q&As with Framingham Public Library staff. The main Framingham Library and the Christa McAuliffe Library branch were physically closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. During that time period, a new director and assistant director were hired. During those months, new staff was hired, some left, and with the library back to its pre-pandemic hours, SOURCE thought it would be great during the prime summer reading season to introduce and re-introduce key library staff to the community, and have staff discuss what the library has to offer and their favorite parts of the libraries.
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

EVPL launching New Early Literacy Initiative

Evansville, IN, August 6, 2021 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is launching a brand new early literacy initiative today for young readers of the community, 300 Books by 3rd Grade. This initiative challenges children (and their grown-ups) to read 300 books by the beginning of their 3rd grade year.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Shining light of literacy

Tales from the pandemic: In 2020, San Diego’s Words Alive saw an increase in volunteers, funding and enthusiasm for helping at-risk, low-income communities keep on reading. As the executive director of Words Alive, Rachael Orose knows the power of a great story. But she didn’t expect to be living in one.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

‘Shortland Street’ actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman dead at 33

Actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, best known for his work on Shortland Street, has passed away. He was 33. The death of the New Zealand-born actor was confirmed by Queer Screen Australia, over the weekend. “Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman,” a Facebook post...
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
thecolonytx.gov

Early Literacy Activities Return this Fall

Story Time, Music & Movement, and Story Time at Chick-Fil-A return to TCPL in September. Tuesdays, 10:15 AM: September 7 – October 26, November 9 – 23 Story Time engages children in early literacy learning using stories, songs, rhymes, and more. Held in the Library's Multipurpose room. Music & Movement...
Aston, PAneumann.edu

Film Minor to Focus on Visual Literacy

Twenty-first-century culture is filled with visual images. Students encounter a daily barrage of imagery via social media, computer games, movies, television, and advertising - all created to capture their gaze and generate clicks, engagement, likes, and shares. Three faculty members believe that a contemporary definition of literacy must encompass not...
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

On the move...

General Surgeon Ryan J. Enders, D.O., has joined North Oaks Surgical Associates in Hammond. He completed a residency in General Surgery through the Horizon Campus of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pennsylvania and an internship at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio. He earned his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Florida. He belongs to the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
Bath, MEboothbayregister.com

Midcoast Literacy seeking volunteers for fall programs

Midcoast Literacy is gearing up for a very busy fall. The non-profit based in Bath provides free, one-on-one tutoring for adults and children in the greater Bath/Brunswick region and is looking for people interested in volunteering for both short-term and long-term programs. Midcoast Literacy’s Conversation Café will be running a...

