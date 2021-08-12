Read To Sydney “Literacy On the Move”
Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont are seeking local businesses and community events to host their “Literacy On The Move” Popup Library events. Every week, the Read to Sydney Bookmobile will be set up at a predetermined Popup Library location to provide children a place to meet and read with Toby the Therapy dog, make craft projects and take a free book home with them. Children must be accompanied by a parent or other adult guardian to participate.sltablet.com
