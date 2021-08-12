Sixty Minute Spectacles welcomes new doctor
Join us in welcoming Dr. Jeffrey Overbey, O.D. to the Sixty Minute Spectacles team of eye care professionals. As an independent doctor of optometry, he administers eye exams, provides prescriptions for eye glasses and contact lenses. Jeff also diagnoses and treats conditions of the human eye where permitted by law. Visiting your family eye doctor on a regular basis helps ensure proper eye health for you and your family. I recommend an eye exam every other year or more frequently depending on your doctor’s advice.www.oc-breeze.com
