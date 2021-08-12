Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers star Cabrera hits 499th homer, connects vs Orioles

Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTn07_0bPAqWb100

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run in the fifth inning of Detroit's game at Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Cabrera connected off Matt Harvey to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and Cabrera gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. He also had two singles earlier in the game.

The Detroit slugger has 12 home runs on the season. He hadn't gone deep since Aug. 3. The Tigers have one more game on this road trip, although it's a day game Thursday that Cabrera may sit out.

The 38-year-old Cabrera is trying to become the 28th player in major league history — and the first Venezuela native — to reach 500 homers. His production has fallen off considerably in recent seasons. He hasn't hit more than a dozen homers since 2017.

But Cabrera remains a star in Detroit as he chases this milestone and the 3,000-hit mark. He's up to 2,950 hits.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Venezuela#Ap#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Miguel Cabrera hits 9th inning 2-run home run off Mariano Rivera [VIDEO]

He was less than a year removed from his historic Triple Crown season in 2012 when he made some addition history against a future Hall of Fame pitcher. Let’s take a look back on this day in 2013 when Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the first batter to hit home runs against the legendary Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees in consecutive at-bats:
northwestgeorgianews.com

Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers past Red Sox

Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th career home run, Robbie Grossman had two hits and drove in a run, and the host Detroit Tigers handed the Boston Red Sox their fifth consecutive loss, 4-2, on Tuesday. Cabrera, who has 11 homers this season, was the only other Tigers batter with a...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Miguel Cabrera milestone watch highlights Tigers-Orioles finale

The Detroit Tigers will try to get out of Baltimore on Thursday with a milestone and without adding to their growing injury list. Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career homer on Wednesday and will be looking for No. 500 in the series finale. The Tigers have a six-game homestand that...
MLBsemoball.com

Cabrera sits, but Tigers beat Orioles 6-4 to complete sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Miguel Cabrera is heading back to Detroit for what should be the Tigers' most anticipated homestand in a while. One homer shy of 500, Cabrera sat out the last game of Detroit's trip Thursday, and the Tigers did fine without him, beating Baltimore 6-4 to complete a three-game sweep.
MLB927thevan.com

Miggy hits 499th career homer in win over Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WKZO-AM/FM) – Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera is just one homer shy of joining the 500-club. Cabrera smashed his 499th career long ball in the Tigers’ 5-2 win over the Orioles in Baltimore, moving one step closer to the milestone. Cabrera would become just the 28th player in MLB history to reach 500 career home runs and the first Venezuelan player. The 38-year-old is also now just 50 shy of three-thousand career hits.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

The biggest steal in Detroit Tigers history almost never happened

Everyone remembers in December 2007 when the Detroit Tigers pulled off the biggest theft in team history and acquired Miguel Cabrera and Dontrelle Willis from the Marlins for Andrew Miller, Cameron Maybin, Mike Rabelo, Burke Badenhop, Eulogia De La Cruz, and Dallas Trahern. The Marlins were afraid of losing and unwilling to pay Willis and Cabrera going into their arbitration years, so they dumped them to the Tigers for some top prospects. As we know Cabrera is one of, if not the best, hitters in the game right now and Willis failed to get back is Cy Young caliber stuff. Even with Willis not returning to form this was a one-sided trade from the start.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game vs. Baltimore Orioles: Live updates as Miguel Cabrera hits No. 499

Where: Camden Yards, Baltimore. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 91 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (7-10, 4.32 ERA) vs. Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (6-10, 6.13 ERA). Tigers lineup:. RF Robbie Grossman. 2B Jonathan Schoop. 1B Miguel Cabrera.

Comments / 0

Community Policy