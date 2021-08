MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite it being active in the tropics, the weather here in South Florida will be relatively calm, but hot. Dry air over the Bahamas continues to move northwest and will be over the Florida Peninsula for the rest of the week. A few showers are possible but with the drier air they will remain limited and brief. A southeast breeze will help move what little activity there is through the east coast metro areas in the morning, leaving the area with steamy sunshine in the afternoon. Heat index values will easily be above 100 degrees for a while...