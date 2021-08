SHREVEPORT, La. -- Free COVID testing is available to Louisiana schools, and students and staff who participate will earn money with each test. The Louisiana Department of Health, through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is offering the testing in public and private schools. LSU Health Shreveport was awarded one of three contracts in the state to do the testing in public health regions 5-8, which includes the Shreveport, Monroe, Alexandria and Lake Charles regions.