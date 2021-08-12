Jazz Fest 2021 Cancelled Amidst Spike in COVID-19 Delta Variant

Check out all the essential information for Same Same But Different 2021 including the set times, festival map, COVID policies, and more!. Same Same But Different is set to be the first camping festival to return to California in 2021 and excitement is an at all time high. Taking place the weekend of September 9-12 in sunny Lake Perris, attendees will travel from far and wide to celebrate the return of live music as well as partake in a variety of workshops, yoga, art, lake swimming and more! Performing this year are headliners Big Gigantic and STS9 with other highly anticipated sets from CloZee, LSDREAM, J. Worra, and Dirtwire. Not to mention all the local artists represented on the lineup like Red Giant Project, Kaipora, Boostive, Green T, and OFIER.
