Jazz Fest 2021 Cancelled Amidst Spike in COVID-19 Delta Variant

By LA Data News
ladatanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move that is looking like it will affect the upcoming festival season, officials from Jazz Fest announced it will be canceled due to current COVID concerns, organizers said in a press release. People were enthused about the return of the fest planned for October 8-17. But due to...

New Orleans, LA94.3 Jack FM

New Orleans Jazz Fest, featuring Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Rolling Stones & more, canceled due to COVID-19

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was to have taken place this October, has been canceled due to a resurgence of COVID-19 in the area. A statement on the festival’s website says, “As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned.”
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Pitchfork

2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has officially canceled its 2021 edition due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as Variety points out. The festival’s website was recently updated to announce the news. “As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned,” the site reads. The festival is slated to return next year, between April 29 – May 8, 2022. The festival clarified that ticketholders will receive emails detailing refund and rollover processes. Find the full statement here.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

The Latest Cancellation: French Quarter Fest

We are completely heartbroken about the path that our fall activities in Louisiana are heading. With vaccines for COVID-19 being readily available, we were expecting somewhat of a return to "normal". But with the delta variant running rampant across the state, it's clear that is not going to happen. We are seeing cancellations and shutdowns once again, and it's very disheartening to be moving backward.
Public Healthmixmag.net

Boardmasters crowd offered COVID-19 jabs as they leave site

Boardmasters festival has installed a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic on site. The clinic is set up in one of the car parks for attendees leaving the site today. It will be operating between 9:AM and 5:30PM. Tracey Hembrough, from Atlantic Medical Group, is running the drop-in service and says the...
Public HealthPosted by
Taste of Country

Live Nation Now Allows Artists to Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Proof of Vaccination at Shows

Global entertainment company Live Nation announced last Friday (Aug. 6) that they will now allow artists the choice to implement COVID-19 safety mandates for fans attending their concerts. According to Rolling Stone, those requirements -- which include attendees showing a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination at the point of entry -- come in the wake of a Lollapalooza festival which implemented similar rules.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

‘Shortland Street’ actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman dead at 33

Actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, best known for his work on Shortland Street, has passed away. He was 33. The death of the New Zealand-born actor was confirmed by Queer Screen Australia, over the weekend. “Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman,” a Facebook post...
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Maroon 5 Says Dallas Fans Must Show Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination Or Negative Test

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Maroon 5 has joined the growing list of bands now requiring full proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to attend upcoming gigs, including tonight’s show at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. Even children under the age of 12, who are unvaccinated, are required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the show and provide proof of a negative result to security prior to entering the venue. The band initially rescheduled their Dallas show from June 2020 to August 16, 2021. pic.twitter.com/NZNpGJZdOK — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) August 11, 2021 The band sent an email to ticket holders...
Environmentecowatch.com

First-Ever Trees & Seas Festival Launches Today

Today marks the official start of the first ever Trees & Seas Festival, a unique international event celebrating the link between ocean and forest conservation. Co-organized by Plastic Oceans International and ÜÑÜ, the week will feature more than 100 forest and beach cleanups and lead to the planting of more than 95,000 trees. Festival events will take place in more than 30 physical locations worldwide, but you can join in from anywhere by attending virtual panel discussions or Instagram Live broadcasts.
Public HealthPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Live Nation Will Require Vaccine For Concertgoers

Live Nation made a huge announcement stating that being Oct 4. concertgoers will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend their concert. Live Nation is the biggest event coordinator/promoter in the game, and if they're saying you have to be vaccinated to attend one of their events you better believe everyone else will soon follow suit.
Festivalq1057.com

25 Fascinating Facts About the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival

Although this isn't one of the "big" anniversaries for the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival that was held in Bethel Woods, it is fun to look back at the iconic festival that defined a generation. Woodstock was originally scheduled from August 15th through the 18th, but it actually spilled over...
Chicago, ILbeintheloopchicago.com

ARC Music Festival Completes Lineup for Debut September 2021 Concert

Taking Over the Birthplace of House Music Labor Day Weekend. Adds Channel Tres (DJ Set), DJ Holographic, Lee Foss, Layton Giordani, Toni Varga, and TSHA. Announces ARC Car Stage Powered by The GoodBus Featuring Chicago Residents. Reveals ‘PSYCHROWDELIC TRIP’ as Production Concept for Elrow Stage. Today, ARC Music Festival has...
New Orleans, LAladatanews.com

Dr. Gloria Ladson-Billings, HaSizzle and More Set to Participate in BE NOLA’s Second Annual “Black Is Brilliant” Summit

NEW ORLEANS- Black Education for New Orleans (BE NOLA) will host its Annual Summit, “Black Is Brilliant,” virtually on Saturday, August 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The summit will kick off on Friday, August 20, at 6:30 p.m. with a happy hour and outdoor screening of “In Our Mothers’ Gardens” at the New Orleans African American Museum in Tremé and will continue on Saturday at the same location with a private “Black Is Brilliant Summit” viewing party for fifty Black educators that addresses the state of their work, wellness, and celebration of brilliance in our communities.
Public HealthArkansas Online

MUSIC REVIEW: Williams, Isbell concert break from pandemic normal

Concerts, those live music things, have been hard to come by for quite some time, so the opportunity to see two great singer-songwriters on a Saturday night at the First Security Amphitheater was hard to resist, even in the troubled times in which we find ourselves. Lucinda Williams and Jason...
Yogaedmidentity.com

Same Same But Different 2021 Set Times, Festival Map, and More

Check out all the essential information for Same Same But Different 2021 including the set times, festival map, COVID policies, and more!. Same Same But Different is set to be the first camping festival to return to California in 2021 and excitement is an at all time high. Taking place the weekend of September 9-12 in sunny Lake Perris, attendees will travel from far and wide to celebrate the return of live music as well as partake in a variety of workshops, yoga, art, lake swimming and more! Performing this year are headliners Big Gigantic and STS9 with other highly anticipated sets from CloZee, LSDREAM, J. Worra, and Dirtwire. Not to mention all the local artists represented on the lineup like Red Giant Project, Kaipora, Boostive, Green T, and OFIER.
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES STELLAR LINEUP OF CHEFS, MIXOLOGISTS FOR THE EVENT’S HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED RETURN SEPTEMBER 9-12

Tasting Tents to Feature New Live Culinary Demos, Barbecue Competition &. Festival Discounts Tasting Tent Tickets For First Responders. Celebrating the rich culinary traditions of the South, the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AFWF) is thrilled to announce its stellar lineup of chefs and mixologists, along with new programming this year. Tickets are on sale now for both tasting tents and the intimate dinner series, taking place between Thursday, September 9 and Sunday, September 12.

