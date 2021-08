Blizzard announces the delay in the release of their mobile game, Diablo Immortal, to 2022. Diablo Immortal went into a technical alpha test in December last year. Content creators and members of the media gained access to the alpha build of the game. While the game is infamous for the whole “What, do you guys have no phones?” debacle, the mobile game spin-off turned out to be a fun game to play, after all. However, not just because the game received positive impressions doesn’t mean it’s already ready for release.