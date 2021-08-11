Fire destroys restaurant at the historic Lucia Lodge in Big Sur.
The restaurant attached to the historic Lucia Lodge along Highway 1 has been destroyed by a fire, according to representatives of Big Sur Fire. Crews responded to the restaurant fire at 11:30pm on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The flames required help from a handful of other crews, including CalFire, Monterey Fire and Monterey County Regional Fire. According to Big Sur Fire, the lead agency, the lodging area is still in tact and the property's general store is partially burned.www.montereycountyweekly.com
