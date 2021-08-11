What foods to pack for a picnic

This recipe packs the comforting flavors of carrot cake in a healthy cookie to start your day. Yes, healthy! Breakfast cookies might sound like a crazy idea, but when you consider how sugary many muffins are, these are downright restrained. In fact, there's less than half a tablespoon of maple syrup in each cookie. Plus, the recipe is made up of wholesome, fiber-rich ingredients, which mitigate the release of added sugar into your blood stream. This includes rolled oats, almond flour, walnuts, and a shower of shredded carrots. The result is a batch of tasty treats for your morning (make-ahead!) meal on the go.
