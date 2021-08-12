Cancel
Austin Stogner ‘much more grateful’ for football following scary injury, says ‘nothing’s stopping me now’

By Joey Helmer
Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — Austin Stogner tried not to let it enter his mind. Perhaps he couldn’t even let it enter his mind he was in so much pain. Things were “happening so fast,” the Sooner tight end recalls. After the fact, he has a much better realization of the seriousness of his knee injury, compounded by a strep infection. But at the time, all he could think about was the pain, not whether or not he’d ever play the game of football again.

