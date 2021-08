Suarez didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-5 win over the Nationals, walking one and striking out one over three hitless, scoreless innings. Whether it's closing or starting, the 25-year-old southpaw continues to be brilliant. Suarez needed only 33 pitches (18 strikes) to record nine outs in his first start of the year, and he's been tagged for earned runs only once in 11 appearances since the beginning of July. On the season, he sports a 1.04 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 43:15 K:BB through 43.1 innings, but it may take another couple outings before he's stretched out enough to qualify for a win in his new role.