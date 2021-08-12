Even-Keel Approach Serving Bears Well

The buzzword for the Bears offseason seemed to be collaborate.

With the season approaching, there's a new buzzword and it also begins with the letter C.

Calm. A sense of calm has apparently enveloped the offense.

"The energy is real, the trust is real and the calmness is real from all of us," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "I've been as calm as I've ever been in my life.

"I'm just telling yah, it's a good feeling. I appreciate these players. I appreciate these coaches. And I tell our guys, don't peak too soon, but we're excited."

Nagy is avoiding getting too worked up about practicing with a makeshift offensive line that seems to change almost daily. No one seemed too worked up over Allen Robinson watching practice due to a hamstring issue on Wednesday.

This type of level approach can be ideal in pressure situations. Then again, the Titanic sank in calm water.

Nagy isn't the only one approaching the start of preseason calmly. Quarterback Andy Dalton has impressed teammates with this quality throughout offseason and training camp.

"He's just a really calm, cool and collected guy out there," tight end Cole Kmet said. "When there's a little bit of panic, he kinda settles everything down and gets everything back to where it should be. He's just a good sense of calmness out there and really brings everyone together."

It's easy to see how this helps a quarterback, but the other players?

"I mean that's huge," Kmet said. "That really allows you to play fast, first of all. With the timing of these routes, you know when you win a route, the ball's gonna be on you. That's a good thing. There's been some really good throws that he's made to me in camp so far. And all this is timing.

"If he waits a second longer, it's gonna get covered. Guys are fast in the league, and you're gonna get covered up if you don't get thrown the ball right away. Andy knows that, and his timing has been really awesome for all the receivers and tight ends."

The calm allows him to deliver it in time. Targets stay calm because they know when to expect it and where.

Apparently it's a trait the Bears are looking for at the position. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin sees it in Justin Fields, as well.

"Cool, calm, collected, just talented," Goodwin said of Fields. "I haven't really seen him get shook by anything, and I've got a lot of work in with him in the offseason, so he's pretty consistent in his attitude and the way he approaches everything."

It was a trait Fields used to describe his own mindset.

"I'm eager, but I try to have the calm mindset," Fields said. "I don't wanna make it bigger than it is."

At this point, there hasn't even been a preseason game played so there's no sense making anything bigger than it is.

There will be plenty of time for that later. In fact, there's a full week extra for it this season.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven