Gas prices in the U.S. remain stubbornly high even as demand starts to drop off — but analysts told Zenger it’s only a matter of time before pain at the pump subsides. The rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has throttled economic momentum somewhat, even if things are looking better than at this time last year. Some state and local authorities have also reintroduced the social restrictions that were in place during the height of the pandemic last year, casting a shadow over further growth prospects.