Motorsports

Previewing a fan’s dream night at Fonda Speedway

By James A. Ellis
Daily Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Saturday’s rainout at Fonda Speedway has set up a dream night of racing for the fans and a tension filled chess match for the drivers. The scheduled $2,700-to-win Harry Peek Tribute Night event race has been carried over to Saturday, along with Fan Appreciation Night, featuring $5 grandstand admission, an on-track driver meet-and-greet, Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modifieds and the Fonda Kids Club back-to-school backpack giveaway.

