New Orleans, LA

“Super senior” Andre Anthony looking to ‘elevate’ his game in 2021

By Garland Gillen
KPLC TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was a ton of holes on the LSU defense in 2020, but in 2021, there’s one group that should be the rock of the Tiger D, defensive line. “We’ve been around each other, some of us for awhile. Guys like me, Glenn (Logan), Neil (Farrell, Jr.) Ali (Gaye) coming off of last year, BJ (Ojulari) who has some experience. Joe Evans, some of the freshman. It’s really a good group, because we know how the game goes. So that’s a good thing about having some experience. You know what to expect. So now it’s just building off that. Now you know how the game go. How the SEC is, how it comes gameday. Now it’s just building off of that. Buying in as a team, and feeding off of each other,” said senior Andre Anthony.

