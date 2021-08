CHI St. Alexius Health Williston has added another name to their roster of physicians, welcoming a new pediatrician to town. Dr. Pirthvi Raj Giyanwani has only been in Williston a little over a month, but he said he’s already excited to be a part of the community and to begin serving the area’s patients. Giyanwani hails from Pakistan where he went to medical school, before moving to New York to begin his residency. After finishing his residency, Giyanwani said he was looking to get out of larger metropolitan areas, looking to settle in a smaller community.