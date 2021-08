Fifty years ago, in 1971, Rick Nelson, formerly known as Ricky on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” performed in an oldies concert at Madison Square Garden. All was well until he veered away from his ‘50s and ‘60s hits and started playing newer songs; the audience booed. But Nelson had the last laugh the following year when “Garden Party,” a song he wrote about the disappointing experience, became a Top 10 hit.