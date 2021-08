The St. Maries City Council opted not to raise property taxes for residents as they finalized the budget for fiscal year 2022. The public hearing for the upcoming budget year will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23. The city proposes spending $6.397 million next year as compared to $5.873 million in 2021. Anyone who wishes to review the budget may obtain a detailed copy at city hall during normal business hours.