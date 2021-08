People will ridicule you for saying this anywhere outside of the Pacific or Mountain time zones because, to be fair, it is a very illogical thing to say, but the sky is so big out west—even the most desolate parts of the Midwest and East Coast can’t compare to the Big Sky Country found in states like Montana. The ineffable sensation of such vistas appears to be the concept behind the new single from Alexa Rose, whose second album Headwaters arrives mid-September through the Fat Possum–distributed label Big Legal Mess. “Big Sky” was inspired by a road trip through California, an experience that translates to the road-trip Americana sounds of the single.