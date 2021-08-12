Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TIME

How Technology Can Help Foster Inclusivity and Productivity at Work

By Anjali Sud
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1SwQ_0bPAWtuk00

Businesses everywhere are reimagining the future of work. Some are fully opening their offices, others are committing to work-from-anywhere, and most are somewhere in between. All are anxious about the long-term impact of these decisions. They should be: the basic principles of white-collar work are seeing a historic shift, in a very short time span.

Yet this shift was inevitable. Pre-pandemic, it was getting harder to keep employees engaged and productive. Workforces were becoming increasingly distributed, yet the constructs of face-time and business travel prevailed. Our attention spans were getting shorter as we consumed more Netflix-like content on social media and at home, yet we forged on with boring presentations and lengthy emails at work. These trends were bound to impact productivity and the bottom line.

The pandemic forced us to adapt. We found new ways to work, transcending borders and time zones through video conferencing, online broadcasts, and messaging tools. We eliminated the stigma of working from home and introduced a new sense of humanity to work—normalizing kids and pets in the background of meetings and allowing the messiness of our personal lives to permeate a sanitized working world. A year later and we’re stronger for it: company leaders are learning to be more transparent and relatable, and employees are connecting with colleagues in contexts and cultures they wouldn’t have otherwise experienced. Human connection is still the most powerful force in business—and we’re finding ways to deliver this connection at an unprecedented scale.

How do we translate scaled human connection into tangible productivity? We redefine the idea of a “workplace” and a “meeting” (defined by location and time) with asynchronous, placeless communication (defined by software that is accessible to all). And we embrace media like video as a primary way to share knowledge and information at work.

Technology has reached the point where mass adoption of video can extend far beyond meetings and events—such that every time we send an email, collaborate on a project, host a training, demo a product or pitch a customer, that interaction is enhanced with engaging, professional-quality video. Video that is then transcribable and searchable, so that the content housed within it can be made accessible across a company.

This allows us to unshackle complex, nuanced ideas from time-bound meetings, so knowledge can spread faster and be retained longer. We can ensure that everyone— no matter where they are or their personal responsibilities—has access to the same information. We can then build culture, promote collaboration and access talent in a truly global and inclusive way, breaking the limitations of “where” and “when” to greatly expand the “who” in our workforce.

For every business planning for the future: it’s time to adopt, not just adapt. Imagine how much more efficient and informed we will be when over 1 billion knowledge workers become content creators, able to learn, collaborate and connect, free from the constraints of time and place.

Anjali Sud is chief executive officer of Vimeo

Comments / 0

TIME

TIME

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Business Travel#Collar#Netflix#Vimeo
Related
LawLaw.com

Will Continued Remote Work Help Legal Department Diversity and Inclusion?

Whether it’s due to office culture collapsing, collaborative spirit flickering out or mentorship pipelines suffering, some are tiring of remote work, and see doom and gloom reflected back to them from their computer screens when Zoom calls are over. Last month, for example, Morgan Stanley CLO Eric Grossman told outside law firms the legal profession “cannot long endure” remote work models.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Emerging Technologies Help Supply Chains Evolve

As the pandemic is still a live threat in many areas of the world, the supply chain continues to experience disruption on a large scale. This, combined with safety concerns, results in many customers opting for online delivery rather than shopping in brick-n-mortar stores. The continued rise in demand for next-day delivery has put more pressure on businesses. These turbulences have forced the entire supply chain to evolve rapidly, bringing the supply chain away from functional orientation and toward a global and interconnected network of data and processes.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

How can your business get started with diversity and inclusion?

“The most successful businesses have ideas coming from people with varying backgrounds,” Lorrie Leonard (pictured), vice president of dispute resolution strategies and corporate litigation counsel at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), and a speaker at Women in Insurance New York, told Insurance Business. “When you have a diverse group of professionals coming together and sharing ideas, it’s natural that you’re going to get a better product that will reach more people.”
Career Development & Advicecepro.com

How Integrators Can Launch a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiative

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) conversations are happening in every industry. Smaller organizations want to create and implement DEI initiatives to stay competitive, especially when it comes to hiring. Many candidates now ask during interviews about culture and diversity. You need to have an answer for them. If you have not already started a DEI initiative, the following will give you a framework to follow and fast track your company to an DEI program.
Public HealthLumia UK

How technology is helping in the fight against the pandemic

Microsoft’s Worldwide Public Sector lead for Public Health and Social Services. The global pandemic is far from over, we want to take this opportunity to recognize and applaud the continued heroic efforts by front-line workers—healthcare workers, first responders, service workers, and others—around the world. They put their lives at risk every day to save patients and keep critical operations running.
Interior Designhbr.org

Design Physical and Digital Spaces to Foster Inclusion

Over the past year, commentators have suggested a wide range of strategies for individuals and organizations to become more anti-racist. While these strategies are important and timely, white backlash directed at their implementation threatens to sow further racial division. Indeed, white men, who commonly occupy positions at the top of organizational hierarchies, are more likely to perceive diversity policies and messaging as threatening, which can lead to more rather than less inequality within organizations. This is not a new phenomenon: A review of data from 829 firms over 30 years revealed that diversity programs that attempt to control managers’ behavior (e.g., mandated diversity training, grievance systems, etc.) result in more rather than less bias and, as a result, tend to produce the opposite of their intended results.
Agricultureyale.edu

Blockchain Technology Can Help Consumers Tip Farmers—But Should It?

Here’s a feel-good financial innovation: what if customers could use a mobile app to tip the farmer who produced their food? A new wave of apps, enabled by blockchain, the same technology that enables the cryptocurrency bitcoin, would give socially conscious consumers the chance to boost the wages of smallholder farmers in low-income countries.
SocietyThrive Global

How Disability Can Help Close the STEM Gap

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) industries have faced criticism recently over workplace equity and discrimination, including gender, race, and disability inequality. STEM employers have historically been behind the curve in terms of welcoming diversity — in 2017, it was reported that STEM industries have 75 per cent fewer people with disabilities than in the general population, which certainly isn’t representative. Specialists of hydraulic cylinder parts, FPE Seals, take a look at how STEM industries can benefit from increasing its workforce diversity.
Technologysciencetimes.com

How ERP Technology Can Help Food Manufacturers Manage Food Better?

ERP technology can offer significant benefits to food manufacturers as they traverse a future-ready world. Things have changed rapidly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the food manufacturing industry, and businesses need to incorporate food and science/ technology in what they are doing. Food manufacturers often have a tough...
Electronicsmissmillmag.com

How Drone Technology Can Help Millennial Entrepreneurs

Millennials are the next generation coming into the workforce. Millennials want to do things differently from their parents, which can challenge employers looking to hire them. So if you’re looking for new and innovative ways to keep your Millennial employees happy, https://www.drdrone.ca/ drone technology might be the answer!. Benefits drones...
Environmentgisuser.com

Going green matters and technology can help in this regard

Climate change is a reality that we can’t ignore and whose negative effects we experience every day. We all bear the responsibility for this phenomenon, so we all have to take measures towards reducing the negative effects of human activity on the environment and creating a healthier future for our planet.
Career Development & Advicemidlandtxedc.com

How Business Leaders Can Foster an Innovative Work Culture

If there’s one thing that sets a successful organization apart, it’s the ability to stay on the cusp of innovation and technology. Creating an innovation-friendly work environment was one of the top priorities on my entrepreneurial journey. With that realization came the understanding that I would need to face the challenges, as well as the chance that I might make some mistakes along the way. Failure is, after all, an important part of the process.
Healthsixtyandme.com

5 Ways That Technology Can Help Fight Social Isolation Among Seniors

In the last few weeks, we have seen numerous articles about social isolation. Check my Twitter feed! The net-net is that, while things may be opening up, social contact does not necessarily alleviate social isolation. And those most vulnerable have deep emotional and mental issues to deal with coming out of the pandemic (if indeed we are coming out!).
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

5 Apps That Can Help You Use the Flowtime Technique for Productivity

Time management and productivity go hand in hand. Focus on the task and improvisation is the key to increasing productivity. There are many techniques to record and manage time to organize your workday productively. Trying out various time management methods will help you find the one technique you are comfortable...
SoftwareComputerworld

Decoding Right-Sized AI for ITSM & ITOM Success

A recent multinational survey (850 respondents) conducted by IDG sheds light on how AI is rapidly emerging as a gamechanger in the effort to upgrade and modernize ITSM & ITOM capabilities. Nearly 70% of IT managers said AI would be critical or very important in these efforts. This broad enthusiasm for AI is evident by the technology’s adoption within many organizations. More than one-quarter (27%) of the survey respondents have fully deployed AI-enabled ITSM/ITOM solutions, and another 34% have made initial deployments in select use cases and departments.
Technologyceoworld.biz

How Leaders Can Embrace New Technology in Filmmaking

Filmmakers, whether they’re directing a commercial or a three-hour cinematic epic, rely on proven technology. This is because, when movie production costs upwards of $20,000 per hour (when accounting for everyone on set), sticking to established technology is the safe way to get the job done. Aside from these high-stakes situations, the film industry still embraces innovation. There are many within the industry who experiment with different tech and techniques, they just don’t do it during high-dollar productions. It’s this experimentation that drives filmmaking innovation, where groups question the established ways of shooting, editing, or sound. As these innovations gain traction, some companies develop those technologies at scale, and others adopt them to realize efficiency, cost, and production value benefits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy