Columbia, SC

How the state budget blocked SC schools from implementing mask mandates

By Adam Mintzer
wtoc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - A temporary law about face masks in the South Carolina state budget could soon face a legal challenge. State Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter Tuesday to Columbia City Council and Mayor Steve Benjamin giving them until the close of business on Friday to bring its ordinance requiring face masks in daycares, elementary and middle schools in Columbia into compliance with state law. In a response Wednesday, officials with the City of Columbia said those laws are “unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

