(WFRV) – Friday night football is just a few weeks away and it’s been several months since the Kaukauna Ghosts were out on the field geared up. The Ghosts were the only team in the FVA conference to play in the fall of 2020. They posted a 6-0 regular season record before forfeiting their playoff game due to COVID-19 precautions, but the longer offseason for Kaukauna in comparison to other teams isn’t stopping their winning mentality.