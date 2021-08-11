Cancel
52nd Annual GMA Dove Award Nominees Announced

allaccess.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION announced nominees for the 52ND ANNUAL GMA DOVE AWARDS. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 4,600 submitted entries. GMA Pres. JACKIE PATILLO shared, “We are thrilled to welcome back the in-person DOVE AWARDS this year and equally excited...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Tomlin
Person
Lauren Daigle
