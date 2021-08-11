52nd Annual GMA Dove Award Nominees Announced

​​​​​​​Festival returns to in-person screenings, events and panels at new venues in central Nashville, September 30 - October 6, 2021. The Nashville Film Festival has announced plans for the organization’s 52nd annual event, a week-long celebration of film, music and culture reimagined to spotlight the city’s vibrant cultural venues and bring the surrounding communities and creative industries back to central Nashville. To take place September 30 through October 6, 2021, the 52nd Nashville Film Festival will present in-person screenings, events, workshops and panels throughout the week, while maintaining a virtual festival platform to host the more than 150 planned films, talkbacks and more to be featured this year. The festival also announces the first four titles selected for inclusion in this year’s program.