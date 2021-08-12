Devon Givens 8-11-2021

Anthony opens the show discussing the Phillies loss, the very long rain delay, and the Eagles first preseason game being tomorrow night, and the fact we have barely talked about them this summer yet (0:00:00-0:24:20). Anthony and Andrew talk about Andrew’s experience at the rain delay game last night, and then Anthony is joined by Steve Morrison of Preston and Steve to discuss an upcoming event supporting the charity Alpha Bravo Canine that gets service dogs to veterans dealing with PTSD (0:24:30-0:45:00). Then Anthony talks to the callers about the Phillies loss, and John Kincade calls in to call out a previous caller (0:45:10-1:09:41). Then they talk about times where some of us had a brush with great players, and Andrew shares his example of the time he pitched to Mike Trout in high school, got him to pop up, but then later gave up a “600 ft hr” the next at bat (1:09:51-1:31:04). Anthony takes more phone calls, and him and Andrew talk about the Field of Dreams game (1:31:14-1:52:58). They talk about tonight’s Phillies Dodgers game, and take more calls about the Phils, and times people have played against guys who went on to go pro for the rest of the show (1:53:08-END).