Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Devon Givens 8-11-2021

975thefanatic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon discusses the NFC East, and where the Eagles stand within the division. How far away from a division title are the Eagles?

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Nfc East#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Eagles’ re-sign former draft pick, waive ex-Raiders second-round selection

The Eagles have moved on from a former highly-touted second-round draft pick and signed another player who is already familiar with the team. Sign up for Eagles Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. The team announced Monday that they had waived safety...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts gets hit with disapproval after questionable decision

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is now in the hands of Jalen Hurts, though he can wait until the start of the 2021 NFL regular season before he can have its full use. For now, he’ll have to be contented sharing duties under center with the pair of Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens. Hurts played a bit in the Eagles’ Week 1 game in the 2021 preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday and earned praise and some nitpicking from head coach Nick Sirianni, per Jeff Skversky.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Dallas Goedert on the move instead of Zach Ertz?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... But there has just been too much toothpaste squeezed from this dispute to expect Ertz to remain with the Eagles once the real football starts in 5 ½ weeks. He’s not happy. Sirianni has a No. 1-caliber replacement in Dallas Goedert. And does Roseman want an $8.5 million backup playing 40% of the snaps? Unless … the GM needs Ertz in case Goedert is dealt. If Roseman is to be a suitor for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — and the Eagles have interest, sources familiar with their thinking have told The Inquirer — he’s going to want to expend more than just draft picks. And Goedert is a commodity playing on a rookie contract and would fill a need in Houston.
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Philadelphia Eagles WR isn’t pleased with Fletcher Cox treatment

The Philadelphia Eagles, at the time of this story being written and published, haven’t even taken the field for a training camp practice yet, and already, there are tons of things to talk about. Unfortunately, two of the larger stories have had nothing to do with anything that’s happening on the playing field.
NFLphillyvoice.com

Eagles player stock up/stock down media poll

We are now 11 practices into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so I figured I'd take some time to poll the Eagles' media contingent on which players have looked good so far throughout camp, and which ones have not looked so good. For this exercise, I asked 25 Eagles media people,...
NFLchatsports.com

Silver Minings: Jon Gruden called the Raiders red zone run game “horrific”

The red zone is the main topic of discussion when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders. Everyone wants to know who to blame for the issue. Is it Derek Carr, or is it Jon Gruden?. The passing game didn’t have its best effort close to the end zone. On the flip side, the running game gets overlooked when the red zone conversation comes up.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Three Players Cut Ahead Of Joint Practices With Eagles

The New England Patriots must trim their roster from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. They got a head start on that process Sunday. Ahead of their two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots released edge rusher Rashod Berry, wide receiver Marvin Hall and tight end David Wells, according to a report from Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.
NFLUSA Today

Washington claims tight end Caleb Wilson off waivers from Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team claimed tight end Caleb Wilson on waivers after the Philadelphia Eagles released him over the weekend. Wilson, a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, was released that summer. Arizona then re-signed Wilson to its practice squad. Later that season, Washington signed Wilson to its active roster.
NFLchargers

Ian Rapoport on How the NFL Views 'Rock Star' Derwin James

NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport kicked off the latest edition of "Chargers Weekly" from training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa. In addition to Rapoport, actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) all joined this four-guest episode.
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 8-11-2021

Anthony opens the show discussing the Phillies loss, the very long rain delay, and the Eagles first preseason game being tomorrow night, and the fact we have barely talked about them this summer yet (0:00:00-0:24:20). Anthony and Andrew talk about Andrew’s experience at the rain delay game last night, and then Anthony is joined by Steve Morrison of Preston and Steve to discuss an upcoming event supporting the charity Alpha Bravo Canine that gets service dogs to veterans dealing with PTSD (0:24:30-0:45:00). Then Anthony talks to the callers about the Phillies loss, and John Kincade calls in to call out a previous caller (0:45:10-1:09:41). Then they talk about times where some of us had a brush with great players, and Andrew shares his example of the time he pitched to Mike Trout in high school, got him to pop up, but then later gave up a “600 ft hr” the next at bat (1:09:51-1:31:04). Anthony takes more phone calls, and him and Andrew talk about the Field of Dreams game (1:31:14-1:52:58). They talk about tonight’s Phillies Dodgers game, and take more calls about the Phils, and times people have played against guys who went on to go pro for the rest of the show (1:53:08-END).

Comments / 0

Community Policy