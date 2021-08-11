JaxPAL – CDL Driver

Lanning’s Foods is seeking full-time Delivery Drivers. This position will be performed 4-5 days per week in the evenings. Lanning’s Foods delivers to the Ohio area and surrounding states. Delivery drivers represent our company in a professional and efficient manner aiming for customer satisfaction at each stop. Delivery drivers must obey all traffic laws, possess a keen sense of direction, and should be adaptable to time schedules while remaining on deadline. Delivery Drivers navigate residential environments, congested roadways, alleyways, and high traffic areas while ensuring his or her vehicle remains in compliance with state and federal regulations, as well as company standards. They should be reliable, energetic, professional and friendly. Each delivery should be made accurately and timely in a courteous manner. Drivers are often the only “face” our customer will see which makes establishing long-term customer relations a vital aspect of the position.