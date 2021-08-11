Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

JaxPAL – CDL Driver

nonprofitctr.org
 7 days ago

The Police Athletic League of Jacksonville (JaxPAL) CDL Driver is responsible for providing safe and timely transportation services to JaxPAL students from school to JaxPAL’s centers and other scheduled field trips. A successful applicant will have a minimum of a high school diploma or G.E.D., current Class A or B CDL license with a passenger endorsement, clean driving record, and experience operating a school bus. This position is part-time and works 20 to 24 hours per week (after school).

nonprofitctr.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Traffic Signs#Cdl#Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Huntingdon County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Bus drivers needed

As the school year approaches, some busing companies are finding themselves in need of drivers. Across the country, bus companies are facing driver shortages. For companies in Huntingdon County, this is no different. “I think the training and testing of it scares people,” said Lisa Rhone. Rhone owns L&J Rhone...
TrafficPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Getting Behind The Wheel To Learn What Goes Into Driving A School Bus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Right now, there is a critical need for bus drivers in school districts across Western Pennsylvania as bus companies scramble to cover the needed routes. So, what does it take to be a driver? KDKA’s John Shumway checked in on a class at ABC Transit. Drawn to this class by a number of reasons, these folks will be ready for the start of school, and are part of the solution to the driver shortage. The shortage is so serious that the bus companies are competing and offering incentives. “We have a $2,500 bonus if you are CDL school bus and passenger...
EducationRepublic

Police to begin school bus safety patrols as school year begins

Police agencies around Indiana will increase patrols during back-to-school beginning this week to protect students, watching for stop-arm violations and those driving recklessly at bus stops or school zones. Gov. Eric Holcomb said the effort is part of Indiana’s Stop Arm Violation enforcement program, or SAVE blitz, which is funded...
Gainesville Daily Register

CDL DRIVER NEEDED Part-time de...

CDL DRIVER NEEDED Part-time delivery driver needed. immediately to deliver to DFW 3 days/week with 1-ton truck and gooseneck trailer. CDL required. Pay is negotiable.
dixonpilot.com

Essential CDL Skills To Become a Better Driver

Truck driving isn’t always easy. Short-haul and long-haul truckers are responsible for ensuring safe driving practices while delivering massive loads to their destinations. On that note, it doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced trucker or fresh to the job; there are many ways to improve your skills. Check out these essential CDL skills to become a better driver to improve your deliveries while keeping yourself and others safe on the road.
Trafficroyalexaminer.com

How to be a courteous driver

If you want to be a courteous driver who respects other road users, you should avoid making these risky, and sometimes illegal, maneuvers:. 8. Stopping on the pedestrian crosswalk at an intersection. 9. Making vulgar hand gestures or shouting insults. In addition, you should steer clear of driving too close...
Jobsthebestmix1055.com

SAPP BROS IS LOOKING FOR LOCAL CDL DRIVER

Local CDL Driver – Floating between Fremont and Blair. Up to $80,000 per year with an Annual Bonus Program!. Sapp Bros. is looking for a motivated, efficient and safe Local CDL Driver to join our Driver Team. Sapp Bros is an integrated company with a lot to offer a driver and will utilize your skills to the full potential. This person will have the ability to support several divisions and departments within the company. We truly believe to be the most efficient and provide the best service to our customers we need to have the best drivers on the road and that takes you.
Landrum, SCTryon Daily Bulletin

Slow drivers to face fine

New South Carolina law will fine slow drivers in left lane. LANDRUM—Slow drivers in South Carolina will have to stay in the right lane or face a fine beginning soon. A new law was just passed in the state that will allow police to give out tickets to people driving too slow in the left lane of interstates.
Douglas County, WAWenatchee World

Transportation Specialist (Class A CDL Required) - Per Diem

Come Join Our Team! We are seeking a Per Diem Transportation Specialist. This position provides transportation services for CVCH Connect Mobile Unit to and from established clinical sites in Chelan/Douglas County. Connect trailer is a 47 foot goose neck trailer weighing 19,000 lbs empty, pulled by a F550 flat bed truck.
Industryconcreteproducts.com

It is Not a Driver Shortage

For many years those of us in the ready-mix concrete industry have complained and struggled to fill open delivery driver positions. As recently as 2017, almost one-half of ready-mix producers reported lost business due to the shortage of drivers. Over three quarters of our industry’s producers have been actively hiring drivers in recent years. We have the trucks but not the drivers.
JobsGainesville Daily Register

NEED CDL DRIVERS Local Work ...

CDL DRIVER NEEDED Part-time delivery driver needed. immediately to deliver to DFW 3 days/week with 1-ton truck and gooseneck trailer. CDL required. Pay is negotiable.
Trafficthemountvernongrapevine.com

Delivery Driver Position Available

Lanning’s Foods is seeking full-time Delivery Drivers. This position will be performed 4-5 days per week in the evenings. Lanning’s Foods delivers to the Ohio area and surrounding states. Delivery drivers represent our company in a professional and efficient manner aiming for customer satisfaction at each stop. Delivery drivers must obey all traffic laws, possess a keen sense of direction, and should be adaptable to time schedules while remaining on deadline. Delivery Drivers navigate residential environments, congested roadways, alleyways, and high traffic areas while ensuring his or her vehicle remains in compliance with state and federal regulations, as well as company standards. They should be reliable, energetic, professional and friendly. Each delivery should be made accurately and timely in a courteous manner. Drivers are often the only “face” our customer will see which makes establishing long-term customer relations a vital aspect of the position.
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Drivers Michelsen Packaging ...

Michelsen Packaging Company has an opening for a full-time warehouseman/backup driver. Class A CDL with doubles endorsement is required and you must be able to pass drug screen. Duties include but are not limited to: Local deliveries, frequent forklift operation, and product picking. Monday - Friday, home nightly. Start a...
Sealy, TXthekatynews.com

Walmart Hiring up to 34 CDL-A Drivers and 11 Diesel Truck/Trailer Maintenance Technicians in Sealy

Driver Earnings Average $87,500, Technicians Starting Pay at $21.25 an Hour. Hiring event to be held Aug. 10, 2021 [with potential for on-the-spot job offers]. Walmart is hiring up to 34 CDL-A drivers and 11 diesel truck/trailer maintenance technicians in the Sealy, TX area. Each year, Walmart’s almost 10,000 drivers travel over 700 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to Walmart and Sam’s Club 4,700 locations across the nation — all while remaining one of the largest and safest fleets on the road.
Manchester, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Award – Winning Transportation Company, TLD Logistics, Provides Free Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training in Manchester, Ky.

“Drive with us.” That is the invitation Jim Peters, president and chief operating officer for TLD Logistics, Inc. (“TLD”), a subsidiary of Kentucky-based Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., is extending to Manchester residents. On Saturday, August 14, local jobseekers are encouraged to join Peters and other members of TLD’s team at...
JobsPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Pavement Maintenance Services is seeking a Class CDL driver; experience

Pavement Maintenance Services is seeking a Class CDL driver; experience with hauling heavy equipment a plus. Job is Monday-Friday with paid Holidays. We are an EEO employer. Pay starting at $19 an hour DOE. Call Jenna at 719-539-1400 or email at: jenna@pms-inc.co for a great opportunity.
Greenville Herald-Banner

CLASS A CDL DRIVERS Full-time ...

Roll-off experience; at least 23 years of age and 2 years OTR experience. Call: 903-904-5504 Monday-Friday 8am - 4pm. Email:
Michigan StateWNDU

MSP launches impaired driving enforcement campaign

(WNDU) - With Labor Day weekend approaching, Michigan State Police are increasing patrols to look out for impaired drivers. During this time, more officers will be on the roads to try and reduce drunk and drugged driving. They’ll also increase state and national messaging about the dangers of driving impaired.
CarsSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Preventing Driver Fatigue and Distractions

Roads are essential to the world economy, linking people and products through a variety of transport. The freight and haulage sector are at the heart of this, with commercial road-going vehicles, such as trucks, making up a large portion of the way goods are moved across countries and between borders. Last year alone, more than 10.8 billion tons of freight were transported across the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy