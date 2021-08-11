JaxPAL – CDL Driver
The Police Athletic League of Jacksonville (JaxPAL) CDL Driver is responsible for providing safe and timely transportation services to JaxPAL students from school to JaxPAL’s centers and other scheduled field trips. A successful applicant will have a minimum of a high school diploma or G.E.D., current Class A or B CDL license with a passenger endorsement, clean driving record, and experience operating a school bus. This position is part-time and works 20 to 24 hours per week (after school).nonprofitctr.org
