MLB (8/11): Wainwright's gem pushes Cardinals past Pirates

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rode a doozy performance on the bump from Adam Wainwright while the Royals fell short in a series-ending bout with the Yankees. Royals (49-64): The Yankees posted three in the top of the first and held the Royals off for a 5-2 victory. Whit Merrifield registered three hits and stole a bag, but his streak of successful stolen base attempts ended at 33. Nicky Lopez and Salvador Perez each had RBI while Cam Gallagher doubled and Hunter Dozier posted two knocks. Brady Singer tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering 10 hits and five earned runs to earn the loss.

