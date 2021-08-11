Is There Still Time to Save the World? Dan Kammen Webinar, September 12
Hear from a prominent climate scientist why California must take a more aggressive stance on the climate emergency. Professor Dan Kammen of UC Berkeley will present his latest research and explain the science, economics, and policies behind his recent co-authored report, Accelerating the timeline for climate action in California. As he testified before a State Senate committee in April, “The fact that we are in a climate emergency is plain to see and need not be debated further…. We are now in a position to do better for the climate, for our economy, and for social justice” (Senate Testimony 4/11/21).www.sunflower-alliance.org
