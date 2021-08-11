Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Is There Still Time to Save the World? Dan Kammen Webinar, September 12

sunflower-alliance.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHear from a prominent climate scientist why California must take a more aggressive stance on the climate emergency. Professor Dan Kammen of UC Berkeley will present his latest research and explain the science, economics, and policies behind his recent co-authored report, Accelerating the timeline for climate action in California. As he testified before a State Senate committee in April, “The fact that we are in a climate emergency is plain to see and need not be debated further…. We are now in a position to do better for the climate, for our economy, and for social justice” (Senate Testimony 4/11/21).

www.sunflower-alliance.org

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Uc Berkeley#U C Berkeley#Uc Berkeley#State Senate#The Energy Resource Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Congress & Courtssunflower-alliance.org

No Cuts to Climate, Care, Jobs, Justice! August 19

Join the Sunrise Movement and the California Green New Deal Coalition on this national day of action, as thousands of people call on members of Congress to #SealtheDeal: pass the biggest and boldest climate and care infrastructure bill in history. We have to keep up the pressure so Speaker Pelosi...
Protestssunflower-alliance.org

EJ Protest at Cal EPA and DTSC, August 30

A statewide coalition of grassroots environmental justice groups invites you to join a protest against the harmful, ongoing decisions of the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) and CalEPA threatening health, the environment, and justice. Our state regulators tasked with protecting environmental justice communities have been in bed with developers...
Environmentncadvertiser.com

Letter: Latest climate report must stir greater action

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“Global warming ‘code red’ issued,” Aug. 10) will be in the news cycle for a few days. People will have conversations with friends and neighbors. After a few days, the talk may subside. We have seen this scenario before. But,...
San Diego, CAsduptownnews.com

Café Virtuoso helps save the world

Café Virtuoso has been a landmark in Downtown for over 10 years. The coffee Mecca is tucked away on the edge of the Gaslight District behind Petco Park. Laurie Britton is the CEO and Founder of Café Virtuoso and has a passion for both sustainability and the environment. Recently, she teamed up with a local non-profit to create an environmentally-friendly way for her customers to enjoy their favorite beverages.
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Assignment: Ukiah- Early advocates of saving the world

Recycling was my generation’s first great triumph. Holding an empty ketchup bottle aloft in suburban kitchens we’d scold our parents for their wasteful, wicked, ignorant ways. How could it be, we’d sneer, that an empty bottle of ketchup or jar of pickles is finished and destined for the dump, never...
New Castle, INCourier-Times

There is still time to save the GOP

It’s sad. Has the once noble Republican Party lost its collective mind? The person the party has enabled and accepted to continue leading it: lost the election, lost the House, lost the Senate, and was impeached…twice. It would be laughable if it wasn’t so sad. Also, it appears he may have evidence based federal, state, and municipal criminal charges brought against him in the coming weeks, as well as the findings of the bipartisan Select Congressional Committee appointed to investigate who incited and enabled the violent, deadly, destructive insurrection of January 6. The committee’s verifiable findings will be made available to the American people. Hopefully, that knowledge will be used to prevent another insurrection from ever happening again.
EnvironmentNew Scientist

Will the IPCC report help focus politicians' minds on climate change?

World leaders must drastically scale up their plans to curb CO2 emissions if humanity is to avoid the worst consequences of a warming world outlined in last week’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Unfortunately, there is no sign of that happening yet, but observers say the publication should boost political action on emissions.
EnvironmentCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Better address climate change

The world went on Red Alert Aug. 9, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. We have been warned in clear language by this worldwide panel of scientists that in order to avoid global catastrophe, it is imperative that we make rapid and drastic reductions in our fossil fuel emissions.
ScienceClinton Herald

Letter to the editor: Climate scientists try to save the world

“How can humankind be so arrogant, so wrong, and so selfabsorbed to think that the people on this planet can change the weather, the climate…” and so on. So Iola Lee McCutcheon, in the Aug 14 Herald, begins an attempt to save scientists and others from a miserable future implied by the Biblical Apocalypse. I think the attempt is sincere and hope people working against climate change will not resent or ridicule it.
Environmentwosu.org

The Impact Of Climate Change On Gardening

The report released last week from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change serves as a dire warning of the enormity of the climate crisis. But our gardens are already feeling the effects of a warming planet. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher we consider how to plant...
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Worldnatureworldnews.com

Melting Glaciers in Tibet Unleashed Mysterious 15,000-Year-Old Viruses

Recently, scientists discovered close to 15,000-year-old viruses in the melting glaciers of Tibet, China that humans aren't aware of before now. Most of these viruses remained alive since they had stayed frozen in ice. The 15,000-year-old viruses. The study may assist in getting knowledge about how viruses have developed over...
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

‘No time to lose’: Berkeley Lab scientists contribute to crucial climate report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, released a report Aug. 7 regarding the current state of Earth’s climate. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory climate scientist and drafting author of the report Charles Koven said the U.S. Global Change Research Program invited potential American researchers to apply. Researchers were then evaluated by the IPCC Bureau, which assembled an international selection of climate science experts.

Comments / 2

Community Policy