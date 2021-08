Dicebreaker Recommends is a series of monthly board game, RPG and other tabletop recommendations from our friends at our sibling site, Dicebreaker. Despite the UK's association with fireworks and autumn, arguably the best time for firing off pyrotechnics is the summertime. The nights are warmer and the skies are often clearer. Also, summer is the kind of season where humanity often feels the desire to do ridiculous things like eating an ice cream on one of Brighton's several seagull-infested beaches. Which is why Hanabi, a card game where the aim is to put on the greatest display of fireworks the world has ever seen, is such a suitable tabletop experience for this time of year.