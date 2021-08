Angel Stadium of Anaheim will host game three between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 4:07 PM EDT. The Astros are coming into this match with four straight wins. The team wiped out the Rockies in its previous series and Houston is looking to sweep the Angels in this one. The Astros have won two meetings so far against Los Angeles. Houston improved its record to 70-46 following an 8-2 victory over the Angels last Saturday. The Astros are leading the American League West standings.