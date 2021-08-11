Quinton police chief's employment on board agenda

Quinton Police Chief Lawrence "Larry" Ruiz Jr.

A southeast Oklahoma municipal government is set to discuss the police chief’s employment after a county judge ruled he lacks credibility due to his legal history and another court proceeding that could call his certification into question.

Quinton’s Board of Trustees’ agenda for a regular meeting Thursday calls for a discussion in executive session over the employment of Police Chief Lawrence “Larry” Ruiz, Jr. — who a Pittsburg County judge ruled Monday was not a credible witness, citing multiple dismissed felonies involving dishonesty.

Another agenda item for Thursday’s meeting calls for the board to return to open session for discussion and action, if any, on the employment of Ruiz, who was hired in 2018.

District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin, in granting a motion for disclosure of Giglio material, wrote Ruiz’s legal history includes multiple dismissed felonies involving dishonesty.

District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said Monday’s ruling against Ruiz puts any case submitted to his office by the police chief open to scrutiny and possible dismissals. Sullivan said his office is working on an exact number of cases submitted by Ruiz.

Oklahoma records show eight protective orders filed against Ruiz, accusing him of aggressive physical and verbal behavior, with one woman accusing him of breaking her ribs.

Records show all the women dismissed their allegations against Ruiz, with one woman writing in a subsequently-filed PO that Ruiz pressured her to dismiss a previous order.

A ninth protective order was filed against Ruiz in July 2021 by a woman who claims Ruiz stalked and harassed her through text messages after she found out he was married to another woman and broke off communication with him.

“I am very scared for my safety and do not feel safe or comfortable to be in town or at my own home,” the woman wrote.

District 18 Special District Judge Mindy Beare extended an emergency protective order for two weeks in the matter on Wednesday.

If a final protective order is issued against Ruiz, it could jeopardize his state-required certification to remain a peace officer, CLEET General Counsel Preston Draper told the News-Capital.

State law requires peace officers to self-report any criminal proceedings or protective orders against them to CLEET, which is the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.

If the peace officer is found guilty in a criminal case or a final protective order is issued against the officer, CLEET then files an intent to revoke to start due process proceedings that can lead to an order to revoke certification.

Transcripts from a June 4, 2021, hearing show Ruiz did not deny any of his legal history to McAlester attorney Brecken Wagner during a special hearing in a misdemeanor case in which Ruiz was the arresting officer.

Testimony shows Ruiz confirmed that he also has been arrested multiple times and charged with domestic assault-related charges.

“While the cases were always dismissed, the record on June 4 shows that he did not dispute the facts surrounding those cases,” McLaughlin wrote in ruling Ruiz’ criminal history would be admissible in trial to impeach him as a witness. “Such evidence could become relevant in cases of domestic violence where he is the investigating officer.”

Ruiz said the arrests occurred in Sequoyah County, where he was employed by the Vian, Marble City, and Moffett police departments at various times.

A records search conducted by the News-Capital shows Ruiz was charged in 2009 with three Class A misdemeanors — assault in the fourth degree and two counts of strangulation that were later dismissed one day prior to trial.

Oregon court records show Ruiz was charged in 2010 with contempt of court that was later dismissed.

During the June 4 hearing, Ruiz also testified that he was named a defendant in several excessive force lawsuits.

Records show Ruiz was named as a defendant during his tenure at the Vian Police Department from April 2012 to April 2014. During that time, he was named in two separate federal excessive force lawsuits in which the town of Vian later settled for undisclosed amounts.

Court records also show he sued while he was the police chief of Webbers Falls and that was later dismissed after a judge ruled Ruiz had “qualified immunity.”

Ruiz also testified in June he was sued while he worked for the Crawford County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office after he used a knee restraint that severed an inmate’s intestine. Ruiz testified the case was dismissed on “procedural grounds.”

A copy of Ruiz’ employment application obtained by the News-Capital in an open records request shows he was removed from his positions in Vian and Webbers Falls by a council vote.

