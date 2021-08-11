Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are Not Dating (Sorry, Ross and Rachel Fans)

In “Friends: The Reunion” (Tuesday, August 17, 8:15 pm, Sky One), Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars from “Friends” look back on the superlative sitcom. There is nothing to talk about. He’s just a guy from work. ”-“ Come on. You go out with the guy, something must be lazy about him! ”The very first dialogue (between Monica and Joey) in the first episode“ Love? No, not! ”Set the tone for the most successful comedy of all time. The sitcom about the antics of a New York shared apartment made TV history.