Mcalester, OK

Ramen meals teenager's 'favorite thing to do'

By Derrick James STAFF WRITER
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 7 days ago
Andrew Hutson sometimes laughs when people question why he's working behind a bar at a McAlester restaurant.

The 14-year-old who owns the Red Ramen Bar in McAlester said someone almost called the police because they thought he was being forced to work — but he told them several times about his passion for cooking ramen noodle dishes.

“I’m like 'no, I really enjoy it, this is like my favorite thing to do,'” Hutson said with a laugh.

He runs The Red Ramen Bar, which is open Wednesday through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside The Compass at 119 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester.

Hutson said he began cooking at a young age and would help his grandmother make gravy and other breakfast foods.

“She had to set me up on the counter because I couldn’t reach the skillet from the floor,” Hutson said.

He said his favorite things about cooking is seeing people enjoy what he worked hard to prepare and experimenting with different recipes that he tweaks to his own liking.

“It’s just fun experimenting with new things,” Hutson said.

The Red Ramen Bar and Hutson were featured in the McAlester News-Capital’s season finale of “mmm…That’s Tasty” — a video series that spotlights restaurants in southeast Oklahoma.

Another 10-episode season is set in October.

The videos can be viewed on the paper's website at www.mcalesternews.com and on the McAlester News-Capital's YouTube channel. The “mmm…That’s Tasty” podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free.

Anyone can nominate a restaurant to be featured simply by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com, messaging us on social media, or just leaving a comment on any of the "mmm...That's Tasty" content.

Hutson said he first got into ramen after eating at a ramen bar in Dallas while on a family trip.

“I really like it because it’s way different than anything else ramen wise because you can’t get anything out of a package and expect it to be real,” Hutson said.

After that visit with the restaurant in Dallas, Hutson said he came home and studied everything he could about ramen.

‘’Eventually I found out that it’s not that difficult,” Hutson said. “It just takes a really long time and a lot of effort and I thought it would be something good to invest in because McAlester doesn’t have anything like it.”

Some of his menu items feature his own twist that he perfects with help from his family.

“Some of its traditional like the miso or the tonkotsu, but like the spicy garlic, that’s just from me and dad playing around and doing different things with bowls of ramen and seeing what we like,” Hutson said.

He compared the different types of ramen to how BBQ is with the different types in each region of the U.S.

“Different places have their own twist,” Hutson said.

Bowls feature 12 ounces of broth, plus two to three ounces of sauces, and two to three ounces of toppings.

Hutson said he makes the broth “the traditional way” by slow boiling the bones for at least 12 hours, along with hand made sauces and toppings.

“You can’t make a bowl of ramen in one day, it doesn’t happen, unless you want to put a 16-hour day in,” Hutson said.

Delivery is also available through the McAlester2Go app.

“There’s nothing like it, it’s a whole new experience and it’s something that you won’t find anywhere else and it’s something that’s definitely worth trying once,” Hutson said.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

