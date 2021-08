The Emergency Services Clinician/ Law Enforcement Liaison will work with core emergency services team and law enforcement to identify clients in need of services and to take a more proactive approach in meeting program demands. The overall goals are to reduce unnecessary Emergency Department utilization, assist in diverting inpatient psychiatric admissions by providing counseling and therapeutic support to clients in crisis, with the emphasis on reducing unnecessary interactions with law enforcement to decrease incarceration rates and over utilization of other Emergency personnel. This position is responsible for providing mental health crisis assessment, intervention and brief treatment services to a diverse population of clients in crisis. In addition, the crisis clinician will provide appropriate recommendations for care and linkage services for clients requiring on-going treatment.