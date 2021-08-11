Miami Dolphins and Lexus Announce Multi-Year Partnership
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (FNN SPORTS) – Source: Miami Dolphins // The Miami Dolphins and Lexus announced a multi-year naming rights partnership today, connecting two brands at the forefront of luxury and entertainment. Through this comprehensive relationship, Lexus will be the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, elevate the in-game experience for current and potential Lexus owners in the newly named Lexus North Sideline Club and positively impact the community through support of the Dolphins Challenge Cancer.floridanationalnews.com
Comments / 0