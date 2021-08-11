Miami Dolphins and Lexus Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Miami Dolphins had their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears. There were a lot great things that came out of this game for the Dolphins, such as their special teams performance and the quarterback play. The starting defense and second team defense also played well during this game. The Dolphins did lose this game 21-13, but that was with a lot backups playing during the second half. This article will take look at all of the pros and cons that came out of the Dolphins offensive, defensive and special teams performance during this preseason game. This is the Miami Dolphins preseason game recap vs. the Chicago Bears.