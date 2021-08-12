AEW Dynamite Recap & Analysis

This week's AEW Dynamite will see the arrival of a fan-favorite tag team recently released by NXT. Matt Martel and Chase Parker had been slowly building up a fanbase on WWE's Black & Gold Brand as Ever-Rise, only for the pair to get cut on June 25. They've since gone back to their independent wrestling names Matt Lee and Jeff Parker (known as 2.0), and in a promo released on Tuesday night, the pair announced they'd be teaming with Daniel Garcia for a six-man tag match on Dynamite. Garcia, at only 22-years-old, has been building up a name for himself on the independent scene over the past couple of years in promotions like Limitless Wrestling and has competed in four matches on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.