Hawaii State

Hawaii Foodbank to go virtual for its annual food drive day

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaii Foodbank announced on Wednesday that it will hold its 32nd annual Food Drive Day virtually this year on Saturday. “With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Hawaii, we believe this is the most responsible thing for our organization to do,” said Amy Marvin, president and CEO of Hawaii Foodbank, in a news release. “Mitigating the spread of the virus is essential to continuing our daily mission to nourish those in need. Our primary goal is to keep our 'ohana safe and healthy — our employees, volunteers, partners, families, keiki, kupuna and all those we serve. As we move forward, we will continue to use this as our guiding principle.”

