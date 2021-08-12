Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Burnes strikes out 10 in a row, ties MLB record

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZHJ2_0bPAI3BT00

CHICAGO — (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night.

Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola struck out 10 Mets in a row this year on June 25.

All 10 of Burnes' strikeouts came on swinging third strikes. The 26-year-old right-hander fanned the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set Brewers team record at nine straight.

Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy sharply singled on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.

The Brewers led 8-0 when Burnes matched the mark.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Schwindel
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Matt Duffy
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Ap#The Chicago Cubs#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBBlack Mountain News

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes becomes third pitcher in major-league history to strike out 10 in a row

CHICAGO — For the second time this season, Corbin Burnes etched his name into the major-league record book. Burnes became only the third pitcher in major-league history – yet the second this season – to strike out 10 batters in a row, keeping the Milwaukee Brewers in command after a seven-run first inning that propelled them to a 10-0 victory Wednesday night over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
MLBDaily Telegram

MLB: Cardinals hungry to chip away at Brewers' lead

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to tighten the National League Central race when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to open a three-game series. Despite completing a 6-0 road trip through Pittsburgh and Kansas City, the third-place Cardinals remain 10 games back of the first-place Brewers. But they have 13 games remaining against them this season.
MLBmadison

Burnes leads Brewers to shutout of Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Tuesday night. Burnes (8-4) allowed two hits and two walks while striking...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 8/16/21

Coors Field is the clear headliner of Monday’s slate, but with 10 games on the menu, it’s hardly your only choice for offense, with 14 different teams at implied totals of 4.50 or higher. That does leave us lighter at pitching, where there arguably isn’t anyone without some clear question marks.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Connor Joe continues to impress in leadoff role

Note: This is another installment of a series highlighting the progress of outfielder-first baseman Connor Joe, who is making his presence known in his first season at the Major League level for the Colorado Rockies in his third stint on the active roster. Through action on Sunday, the native of San Diego and favorite of Rockies fans was hitting .285 with an OPS of .827 and has reached base safely in 24 of 26 games as a starter.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

McKenzie scheduled to start for Cleveland against Detroit

Cleveland Indians (56-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (58-61, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-5, 5.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-0, 0.00 ERA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -105, Indians -115; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland...
MLBABC7 Chicago

Chicago Cubs to visit the Miami Marlins

LINE: Marlins -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will take on the Marlins Sunday. The Marlins are 29-27 on their home turf. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .334.
MLBSalt Lake Tribune

D-backs’ Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

Phoenix • There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there’s Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Keuchel scheduled to start for Chicago against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (68-50, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (68-50, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -108, Athletics -109; over/under...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Reportedly Suffers ‘Setback’ During Rehab For Red Sox

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Sunday provided great news and bad news for Red Sox injuries. Shortly after Alex Cora revealed Chris Sale will return next weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Kyle Schwarber recently suffered a setback while rehabbing his injured hamstring. Boston acquired Schwarber, out since early July with a hamstring injury, in a July 29 trade with the Washington Nationals.
MLBfangraphs.com

Slumping Red Sox Get a Boost With the Returns of Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber

The Orioles have a way of making the most free-falling of teams look healthy, but even so, the Red Sox had to be heartened by their three-game sweep this past weekend, as they finally took the wraps off two key stretch-run additions. On Friday night, trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber made his Red Sox debut, and on Saturday, Chris Sale made his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery. The pair should help shore up a team whose chances at a playoff spot have taken a hit in recent weeks.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Red Sox release veteran Marwin Gonzalez

The Boston Red Sox released veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez on Monday, three days after designating him for assignment. In addition to the move, the team officially added infielder Travis Shaw to the roster after claiming him off waivers Sunday from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Red Sox also optioned outfielder Franchy Cordero and catcher Connor Wong to Triple-A Worcester.
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Freddie Freeman put the Atlanta Braves ahead for good in their 12-2 win over the Miami Marlins. The first baseman broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run homer that was followed by Adam Duvall also going deep in the fourth. The series continues tonight in Miami. The St. Louis Cardinals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy