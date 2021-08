Regarding “Texas Children's identifies 25 cases of kids with both RSV and COVID; hospitalizations rising,” (Aug. 11): At Texas Children’s Hospital, we’ve treated children from all over the world for more than 65 years. The past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic have been, by far, the most difficult season in our entire history. We are, therefore, taking a stand to protect the vulnerable populations we serve, and those who place their trust in us, by requiring our entire workforce to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.