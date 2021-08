The Cardinals began a three-game series with the Pirates on Tuesday, with J.A. Happ making his second start for the Cardinals across from Steven Brault, who made his second start of the season after a long recovery from a lat strain. Besides one mistake pitch to Hoy Park that went for a solo home run, Happ and the Cards’ staff were dominant against a sub-par Pirates lineup, combining to allow just one hit in the game. The Cards started the scoring early, with Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong going deep in the first and second innings off Brault. The Cardinals then tacked on two more runs en route to a comfortable 4-1 victory.