Robin Williams would have just recently turned 70 years old if he were still with us today, and his children are remembering their father as son Zak shed some new light on the legendary comedian's final days. In 2014, Robin Williams died by suicide at the age of 63, news that came as a tremendous shock as he always seemed to be so full of life. His death has since been attributed to his struggles with Lewy body disease which had severely affected his brain by the time of his passing.