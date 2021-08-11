Cancel
Gold up Most in 2 Weeks as ‘Flash Crash’ Slips into Distant Memory

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Gold prices gained their most in two weeks, with the ominous “flash crash” that greeted the yellow metal at the start of the week slipping into distant memory amid steady progress made by longs over the past 48 hours to recapturing mid-$1,800 levels. Gold’s front-month gold on New...

MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD attempts to claim $1,800 amid risk aversion

Gold reverses the pullback from three-week high amid softer USD. Delta covid variant concern escalate but greenback bulls pause following Powell’s mixed comments, downbeat US Retail sales. Geopolitical headlines, FOMC Minutes and virus updates are the key. Update: Gold prices continue to hover in a narrow trading band on mixed...
Marketskitco.com

Gold dusts itself off from the flash crash

Gold has risen smartly after it dropped sharply at the start of the week. On Friday Stephen Soock at Stifel recorded Kitco Roundtable podcast with Mining Audiences Manager Michael McCrae, Kitco correspondent Paul Harris and editor Neils Christensen. Panelists discussed the flash crash, the Fed's pull on the gold market...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips from one-week peak as dollar crawls higher

* Geopolitics a focus as Taliban seize Afghanistan. * Platinum and silver down more than 1% (Recasts, updates prices) Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell back from a one-week peak hit on Monday as the dollar ticked higher, although receding worries about early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and concerns over the coronavirus Delta variant underpinned the metal.
Marketskitco.com

Gold hovers below one-week peak as dollar ticks higher

* Geopolitics a focus as Taliban seize Afghanistan. * Platinum and palladium down more than 1% (Updates prices) Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday as the dollar held steady, although receding worries about early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and concerns over the coronavirus Delta variant kept bullion near a one-week peak.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: August 16 - August 20

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
Marketskitco.com

Gold price pauses near $1,800, analysts warn of another selloff

(Kitco News) After seeing double-digit gains Monday, the gold's price action paused just below $1,800 an ounce. And some analysts are now warning of another selloff if the $1,800 level proves to be too strong of a resistance point. Following a flash crash early last week, gold has managed to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces hurdle near $1,790 as USD remains strong

Gold has moved into a critical area of resistance head of key US data events. The US dollar has collected a safe-haven bid and is on track to extend its recovery. Update: After locking handsome gains in the US session, gold prices retrace from the highs of $1,790. It is expected to hovers in a trading band of $1780 and $1790 amid mixed play of risk aversion and a stronger dollar. The downside of the prices are capped as support emerges from its safe-haven appeal on the rising Delta variant cases. The concerns on global growth recovery offset pressure from the stronger greenback. The US dollar stays elevated near 93.00, as it is also often seen as the safe-currency in the time of turmoil and uncertainty. Fed’s official hawkish comments also aided support to the USD. A higher USD valuation makes the precious metal expansive to other currency holders. A fall in the US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields turns investors attention toward gold, however, gains were limited on lack of physical demand in China and India.
Marketskitco.com

Gold sees mild downside correction following recent gains

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly down in early U.S. trading Monday, on a routine corrective pullback...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold up 1% on Week, Still Below Key $1,800 Level

Investing.com - Gold finished with a weekly gain of 1%, after the meltdown that took it to sub-$1,700 levels. But the recovery was far from the fabled likes of a phoenix rising from its ashes. As the dust settled on Friday’s trade, longs in the market were still short of recapturing the key $1,800 level that would be prerequisite to the yellow metal regaining some bullish shine.
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovers from Flash Crash, $1,800 Remains Critical

Gold bulls strike back after brutal flash crash to open the week. Inflation, Sentiment and Earnings remain key catalysts for commodity prices. Gold prices have rebounded after the flash crash on the weekly open saw prices plunge to the $1,680 swing low. After pricing in the brutal sell-off, price action turned positive, allowing Gold bulls the opportunity to drive price action back towards the key psychological level of $1,800 which remains critical to both the imminent and longer-term move.
Businessgold-eagle.com

Flash Crash In Gold Was Obviously An Attack Of Market Manipulation

We’ve seen this movie before. Most notably, it occurred in April of 2013, when high-frequency traders (HFTs) pocketed a billion or so dollars by taking the gold price down more than $250 over the course of two trading sessions. They did it again on Sunday night. First, as background, the...
Marketsgoldcore.com

Flash Crash: Gold Markets Poised to Rebound?

On today’s episode of GoldCore TV, Louis Gave of GaveKal joins Dave Russell to discuss whether the gold market can rebound quickly after the recent flash crash? Louis also gives his interpretation of the current state of financial markets and his views on central banks’ digital currency and the future of Bitcoin.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Gold prices recover, but don’t be flash-crash fooled.

Gold recovered most of its early Monday morning flash crash losses but still finished the day down 1.90% at $1729.50 an ounce. Gold has traced out some anaemic gains in Asia, rising 0.25% to $1733.50 an ounce as Singapore and Japan investors returned from holiday. However, gold closed well below its $1750.00 an ounce breakout, leaving the technical picture looking grim.
Marketswallstreetwindow.com

Gold And Silver ‘Flash Crashed’ On Monday – Where Will They Go Next? – Chris Vermeulen (08/11/2021)

Chris talks with David Lin on Kitco News about Monday’s ‘flash crash’ of Gold and Silver and where they might be heading next. Though still in a confirmed downtrend, it is possible that as each of these commodities hit their 100% Fibonacci measured move, they have put in a bottom from which to begin a trend reversal. One has to wonder though, will a big change in the US Dollar and/or Stock Market prompt a rally in metals?

