Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to screen Kansas City movie

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
Posted by 
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycUP8_0bPAFpmH00
A movie poster features the film ‘Summer In Hindsight.’ It will premiere Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. Submitted photo

For all of the creative exhibits the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art gets to showcase, a film screening is rarely one of those forms of art.

This weekend, it can proudly add that to its list as it serves as the location for the local premiere of the Kansas City-filmed movie “Summer in Hindsight.”

“It’s the type of thing that you would definitely see in a small arthouse theater in a much larger city, but to be able to have it here and to present it is just incredible,” said Jill Carlson, museum marketing manager.

Written and executive produced by Peregrine Honig, whose titular exhibit currently is on display at the museum, located at 2818 Frederick Ave., the movie will be screened at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Shot during the COVID-19 lockdown in Kansas City, “Summer In Hindsight” follows Calvin Arsenia, a real-life Kansas City musician who attempts to remain employed and in good spirits as opportunities to perform live diminish around him. The movie traces his steps as he navigates through scenes based on the 13 fashion designers chosen for Kansas City’s famed West 18th Fashion Show.

“It all kind of came about because everybody that was involved in this project on the film, the other producers, the stars, the musicians, the fashion designers, the art director, everybody was kind of stuck in place in Kansas City,” Carlson said.

Since there could be no 2020 West 18th Fashion Show, “Summer In Hindsight” allowed the creatives behind it to add their own style to the mix.

“The movie is all about this journey of an artist who goes through sort of these iconic spaces in Kansas City during the pandemic and also is greeted by different people who are involved in this fashion show,” Carlson said.

At the premiere at the museum, Honig, Arsenia and art director Cynthia Harrington will be available to answer questions and offer insight into the production.

“You will have that immediacy of being able to talk with them after having viewed the film and being able to talk about their artistic process,” Carlson said.

With the movie being entered into several film festivals, Carlson said it’s an honor to be able to showcase it locally.

“The fact that it’s only been screened for the general public a few times in Kansas City, it’s (going to be) a really unique experience,” Carlson said.

Admission is $10 per person. The movie is appropriate for all ages. Masks are required to be worn inside the museum.

1:34

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04exZj_0bPAFpmH00
  • Updated 22 hrs ago

1:31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzZyW_0bPAFpmH00
  • Updated Aug 11, 2021

1:44

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kzhk_0bPAFpmH00

Comments / 0

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
346
Followers
87
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Art Director#Film Festivals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy