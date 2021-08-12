Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to screen Kansas City movie

A movie poster features the film ‘Summer In Hindsight.’ It will premiere Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. Submitted photo

For all of the creative exhibits the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art gets to showcase, a film screening is rarely one of those forms of art.

This weekend, it can proudly add that to its list as it serves as the location for the local premiere of the Kansas City-filmed movie “Summer in Hindsight.”

“It’s the type of thing that you would definitely see in a small arthouse theater in a much larger city, but to be able to have it here and to present it is just incredible,” said Jill Carlson, museum marketing manager.

Written and executive produced by Peregrine Honig, whose titular exhibit currently is on display at the museum, located at 2818 Frederick Ave., the movie will be screened at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.

Shot during the COVID-19 lockdown in Kansas City, “Summer In Hindsight” follows Calvin Arsenia, a real-life Kansas City musician who attempts to remain employed and in good spirits as opportunities to perform live diminish around him. The movie traces his steps as he navigates through scenes based on the 13 fashion designers chosen for Kansas City’s famed West 18th Fashion Show.

“It all kind of came about because everybody that was involved in this project on the film, the other producers, the stars, the musicians, the fashion designers, the art director, everybody was kind of stuck in place in Kansas City,” Carlson said.

Since there could be no 2020 West 18th Fashion Show, “Summer In Hindsight” allowed the creatives behind it to add their own style to the mix.

“The movie is all about this journey of an artist who goes through sort of these iconic spaces in Kansas City during the pandemic and also is greeted by different people who are involved in this fashion show,” Carlson said.

At the premiere at the museum, Honig, Arsenia and art director Cynthia Harrington will be available to answer questions and offer insight into the production.

“You will have that immediacy of being able to talk with them after having viewed the film and being able to talk about their artistic process,” Carlson said.

With the movie being entered into several film festivals, Carlson said it’s an honor to be able to showcase it locally.

“The fact that it’s only been screened for the general public a few times in Kansas City, it’s (going to be) a really unique experience,” Carlson said.

Admission is $10 per person. The movie is appropriate for all ages. Masks are required to be worn inside the museum.

